Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Acer Super Series 4K Google TV
Acer’s new Super Series range of TVs pushes the boundaries of picture quality, design, sound, and performance at a very attractive price. Take the new 55-inch UHD Smart QLED TV (AR55QDXGU2875) for example, a superb 55 inch TV, which I’ve been testing for the last 10 days with multiple content sources (OTT apps, 4K digital media, satellite TV, and casting from mobile devices). The TV itself is slim, frameless, and looks elegant. The Ultra QLED display provides sharp, bright and vivid realistic images, no matter the content. Sound is an area I feel where Acer has come up trumps, providing Hi-Fi sound via 80W Pro speakers with Gigabit Bass. Built-in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure a blissful visual and aural experience, while Google TV provides all the apps/OTT platforms you require. amazon.in flipkart.com
Ultimate Ears MiniRoll
Ultimate Ears (UE) is known for its speakers that come in compact sizes yet belt out powerful, clear, and dynamic audio. Their new Miniroll is proof that great sound can come in small packages as well. The Miniroll is small, light, and comes with a 12-hour battery and IP67 resistance (survives water, dust, and 1.2m drops). It’s also made with recycled plastic and can be paired with more Minirolls for even more sound! ultimateears.com
Ventete aH-1
The aH-1 is a unique helmet that provides premium head-protection and can also collapse in size (upto 90%) for ease of carrying. The patented, pneumatic structural system inflates in less than 30 seconds with included electric pump. The Made in Switzerland helmet comes in three sizes and is engineered to keep your head cool and safe. ventete.com
Garmin Venu 3
Venu 3 from Garmin is a feature-rich smartwatch with a range of new-capabilities and advanced health-tracking metrics built in. It has a vibrant 1.4” AMOLED screen and a battery life of up to 14 days. The Venu 3, in addition to monitoring steps, calories, and floors sambaed, also includes a speaker and a microphone allowing users to make calls. With 30+ sport apps, workouts, and Garmin Coach, you can now train smart and effectively. garmin.co.in
OnePlus Nord Buds 3
The Nord Buds 3 are packed with features, including noise cancellation and long battery life, and yet are available at a pocket-friendly price. On testing, I found the comfort and fit of these buds to be satisfying. The audio quality was overall good, but the bass a tad heavy for me. However, conversations were clear during calls, and movies/OTT sounded delightful. Noise cancellation worked well in closed environments, while the battery life was exceptional, with about two entire days of charge (including case). oneplus.in
Orient Electric Aerosense
Need a new fan? Orient Electric’s Aerosense IoT underlight model is a brilliant smart ceiling fan (with built-in light) available in multiple colours to suit your interiors. Aerosense consumes about 50% less energy compared to conventional fans, thanks to BLDC Pro tech as well as smart timers. It can also be controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant or the Orient Smart app, even with voice commands. I loved the accompanying remote, which let me fine- control fan speed, activate Boost mode, and turn the inbuilt 9W natural white LED on/off. The fan blades are also rust/bend proof thanks to ABS material coated with a PU finish. Orient Electric does a quick and accurate installation, also providing a comprehensive five-year warranty on the Aerosense. I do have to praise this fan for also being ultra quiet on operation. Overall, an ideal fan for modern homes, providing excellent cooling, low maintenance and great looks! orientelectric.com
