Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Acer Super Series 4K Google TV

Acer’s new Super Series range of TVs pushes the boundaries of picture quality, design, sound, and performance at a very attractive price. Take the new 55-inch UHD Smart QLED TV (AR55QDXGU2875) for example, a superb 55 inch TV, which I’ve been testing for the last 10 days with multiple content sources (OTT apps, 4K digital media, satellite TV, and casting from mobile devices). The TV itself is slim, frameless, and looks elegant. The Ultra QLED display provides sharp, bright and vivid realistic images, no matter the content. Sound is an area I feel where Acer has come up trumps, providing Hi-Fi sound via 80W Pro speakers with Gigabit Bass. Built-in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure a blissful visual and aural experience, while Google TV provides all the apps/OTT platforms you require. amazon.in flipkart.com

Ultimate Ears MiniRoll

Ultimate Ears (UE) is known for its speakers that come in compact sizes yet belt out powerful, clear, and dynamic audio. Their new Miniroll is proof that great sound can come in small packages as well. The Miniroll is small, light, and comes with a 12-hour battery and IP67 resistance (survives water, dust, and 1.2m drops). It’s also made with recycled plastic and can be paired with more Minirolls for even more sound! ultimateears.com

Ventete aH-1

The aH-1 is a unique helmet that provides premium head-protection and can also collapse in size (upto 90%) for ease of carrying. The patented, pneumatic structural system inflates in less than 30 seconds with included electric pump. The Made in Switzerland helmet comes in three sizes and is engineered to keep your head cool and safe. ventete.com