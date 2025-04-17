How AI-generation and commercialisation of Ghibli images erodes artistic integrity

Ghibli-styled images took social media by storm with everyone turning their family photos, travel shots, selfies into dreamy anime scenes. While the trend has slowed down, its charm still lingers around across digital platforms.

ChatGPT's latest update allowed users to 'ghiblify' images with just a simple prompt and a single click.

The trend was a convenient alternative to the otherwise time-consuming and expensive option of creating or commissioning an aesthetic, cartoon portrait of oneself. For the masses, it was a fun and nostalgic trend. For the corporations, it was a cheap marketing tactic.

However, for artists who spent invested their heart and many hours bringing the animations to life, the ghiblified images were soulless patchworks of plagiarised art.

Studio Ghibli’s hand-drawn animations have long been cherished for its attention to visual detail and emotional depth - each frame is infused with meditative quality reflecting the philosophy of Hayao Miyazaki, the founder of Studio Ghibli. Miyazaki sees art as an extension of human emotions and the artist’s personal touch.

Unfortunately, many are incapable of distinguishing Studio Ghibli frames from the infamous AI-generated replicas that lack the intent and narrative Miyazaki heartfully defined in his animations.