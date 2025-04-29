OnePlus 13s set to launch in India: everything you need to know

The tech world is buzzing about the upcoming OnePlus 13s and it’s easy to see why. OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone in India later this year and early leaks suggest it’s going to be a major game-changer. Building on the success of its predecessors, the OnePlus 13s is expected to deliver some serious upgrades across design, performance and camera technology, making it one of the most anticipated Android launches of 2025.

OnePlus 13s: Key features, specifications and what to expect

At the heart of the OnePlus 13s is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising enhanced speed, efficiency and AI capabilities. This powerful chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensures that the OnePlus 13s will handle multitasking, gaming and heavy apps with ease.

Expect a seamless, responsive experience thanks to a 6.32-inch OLED display offering full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, making it perfect for everything from social media scrolling to HDR content, even in bright sunlight. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience.