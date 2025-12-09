'Not black or white': Teens from India and worldwide react to Oz's under-16 social media ban

Hong Kong: Australia's landmark move to ban under-16s from social media will be closely watched by other countries, which could follow suit with similar laws.

AFP spoke to teenagers and adults around the world in the run-up to the Australian ban, which will come into force on Wednesday. Here are some of their reactions:

Mumbai: 'Nothing is black or white'

At the seafront in India's Mumbai, 19-year-old Pratigya Jena scrolls with her friends through Instagram videos of a posing influencer and a camel at a beach.

Social media "should be partially banned because according to me nothing is either black or white", the student said.

"Gen Z are very active, they are doing really well on social media. And doing great things, especially young entrepreneurs," Jena said.

At the same time, children watching adult content online "has a very bad effect".

At a Mumbai park, cricket coach Pratik Bhurke, 38, said Australia's move would encourage children to spend time outdoors and could have "great benefits" in India too.

Berlin: 'Help to detox'

In the chilly German capital, Luna Drewes, 13, is watching selfie-style TikTok clips posted by other young people.

The ban was "actually a good thing in some ways because social media often portrays a certain image of how people should look, like girls have to be thin", she said.

Another teenager, Enno Caro Brandes, said: "I'm 15 so for me the ban would definitely come into effect. I can't really imagine giving it up completely.

"A ban is a bit extreme, but it could definitely help to do a detox."