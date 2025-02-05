Why government departments say no to AI in the office?

India’s finance ministry has issued an internal advisory directing its employees to refrain from using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes, citing concerns over the potential risks to the confidentiality of government documents and data. The advisory, dated January 29, warns that the use of such tools on office computers and devices could compromise the security of sensitive information.
The notification coincides with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s scheduled visit to India, where he is expected to meet with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This has led to increased attention on the growing debate around AI tools and their data security implications.
According to Mint The finance ministry’s caution mirrors similar actions taken by other countries, such as Australia and Italy, which have also restricted the use of DeepSeek in government offices due to concerns over privacy and data protection. DeepSeek, in particular, has faced growing global scrutiny after privacy watchdogs, including the Dutch authorities, launched investigations into the app's handling of personal data.
In fact, DeepSeek was banned in Italy after failing to address concerns raised by the country’s data protection authority, and Australia has recently prohibited its use on all government devices for similar reasons.
India’s concerns are not limited to these tools. In fact, the country is taking bold steps to develop its own AI capabilities, with Vaishnaw announcing plans to create India’s own foundational AI model.
He stated that the new model, which will be developed on Indian servers, will rival the best in the world and address the privacy issues surrounding tools like DeepSeek. The minister has expressed confidence that with India’s algorithmic efficiency, these models could be produced in a fraction of the time it would take globally, positioning India as a serious player in the AI race. Reported Mint
OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is currently facing challenges in India, particularly due to a high-profile copyright infringement dispute with the country’s top media houses. OpenAI has also faced backlash over its lack of servers in India, with the company arguing in court that Indian courts should not have jurisdiction in the case.
As countries continue to navigate the balance between the benefits of AI and the risks to privacy and data security, India’s actions underscore the growing importance of safeguarding sensitive government data. With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek, government departments around the world are grappling with how to integrate this new technology while ensuring the security and privacy of the information they handle.