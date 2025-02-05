Why government departments say no to AI in the office?

India’s finance ministry has issued an internal advisory directing its employees to refrain from using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes, citing concerns over the potential risks to the confidentiality of government documents and data. The advisory, dated January 29, warns that the use of such tools on office computers and devices could compromise the security of sensitive information.

The notification coincides with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s scheduled visit to India, where he is expected to meet with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This has led to increased attention on the growing debate around AI tools and their data security implications.