Tinder unveils safer and secured dating experience ahead of Internet Safety Day

In an era where online dating has become the go-to platform for companionship, ensuring safety and security has never been more important. Unfortunately, the rise in popularity of apps like Tinder has also led to an increase in inappropriate behaviour, fake profiles, and scams. However, Tinder is taking major steps to combat these issues, providing users with an evolving range of features designed to make online dating a safer experience.

Ahead of Internet Safety Day on February 11, Tinder is collaborating with the Centre for Social Research (CSR) to launch a Dating Safety Guide, available in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali, to promote safer interactions on the platform.