Gadgets of the week: Richard Mille - RM75-01, Tag Heuer Sunglasses, POCO C71 and itel A50

POCO C71

Poco’s C71 offers a huge 6.88” HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate at just 8.26mm thickness. For an ultra-affordable budget phone the C71packs in a lot of features. I was especially impressed with the 5200mAh battery, which easily lasts a day+ on my mixed usage and the 32mp AI dual cameras which take clear photos and video in daylight.

Other features of note include a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, Android 15 on board, wet touch display and a premium looking golden ring camera deco with a split grid design for an elegant look. The Octa-Core UNISOC T7250 processor provides good performance in regular usage. Highly recommend! INR 6,499.