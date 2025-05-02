Gadgets of the week: Richard Mille - RM75-01, Tag Heuer Sunglasses, POCO C71 and itel A50

Richard Mille - RM75-01
Richard Mille’s Flying Tourbillon Sapphire sports a spectacular movement that brings together a flying tourbillon and a flying barrel integrated into a unique sapphire case (the bezel, baseband and casebook is cut and milled from solid blocks of sapphire). The resulting watch is extremely accurate over time and ultra durable. Available in extremely Limited editions of three colour variants. INR 17 crores.
Tag Heuer Sunglasses
These Tag Heuer “Jack Heuer” sunglasses come with avant-garde design, an ultra-light Titanium frame, gradient UV protective lenses made from high-performance bio-nylon in a choice of lens options. INR 76,000.
POCO C71
Poco’s C71 offers a huge 6.88” HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate at just 8.26mm thickness. For an ultra-affordable budget phone the C71packs in a lot of features. I was especially impressed with the 5200mAh battery, which easily lasts a day+ on my mixed usage and the 32mp AI dual cameras which take clear photos and video in daylight.
Other features of note include a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, Android 15 on board, wet touch display and a premium looking golden ring camera deco with a split grid design for an elegant look. The Octa-Core UNISOC T7250 processor provides good performance in regular usage. Highly recommend! INR 6,499.
Itel A50
Itel’s A50 is one of the best phones you can buy around the 6K mark. The new Sandy Amber and Ink Green variants add additional choice to this super-value phone. The 6.6” HD+ IPS display is clear and vibrant indoors and out, while the 5000mAh battery is well optimised to run for north of 24hrs.
The front and rear AI cameras provide crisp videos and imaging for daily usage, while the Octa-core UNISOC T603 processor gives a good user experience in day-to-day tasks. I do like the Dynamic bar, which integrates notifications seamlessly, incorporates memory fusion for RAM (12GB) and expandable storage on board with microSD. A great value budget phone! INR 6,099.
Nebula X1
The Nebula X1 is a Cinema-Grade outdoor entertainment system providing 4K UHD visuals. The X1 can project on displays upto 200 inches and also pair wirelessly with two satellite speakers and offer upto 8hrs of playtime. AI spatial adaptation provides automatic adjustment of image size and focus in one touch. Other features include wireless 4.1.2 surround sound with Dolby Audio, 3500 ANSI lumens, Google TV, 5000:1 native contrast and Dolby Vision on board. INR 2.56 lakhs.
Tefal Blend Up
Tefal’s Blend Up is a mini blender with solid power to boot. The 1000W small and sturdy blender can whip up healthy smoothies, sauces, plant-based drinks, soups and more thanks to 8 automatic programs. Blend up is easy to store and most importantly easy to clean and there’s even a dedicated silence mode (just what we need) for disturbance-free use whether it's morning or night! INR 6,800.
Tivoli SongBook MAX
The SongBook MAX is a combination of retro design and modern quality. The Vintage inspired design looks great around the house and provides big sound with multiple drivers offering a magnificent audio experience. The device also has a 10+ hr battery life, a built-in preamp, FM radio and BT connectivity. Tivoli speakers offer clear, robust sound in wonderful aesthetics and colours, the SongBook MAX is a refreshing change from the run of the mill BT speakers available! INR 51,220.
(This article was originally published on Indulge Express)