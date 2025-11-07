Chinese microdrama creators turn to AI despite job loss concerns

SHANGHAI: Ultra-short video series "Strange Mirror of Mountains and Seas" is filled with dragon-like monsters, handsome protagonists and plenty of melodrama -- almost all of it, including the lifelike human characters, created by artificial intelligence.

With over 50 million views, it is one of a growing number of AI-generated "microdramas", soap opera-like series with episodes as short as 30 seconds, that are taking China by storm.

Microdrama production companies are increasingly harnessing AI to replace actors and screenwriters with algorithms, raising concerns about job losses and copyright infringement that have riled creative industries globally.

Chen Kun, the creator of Strange Mirror of Mountains and Seas, told AFP microdramas are ideal candidates for AI disruption because viewers -- typically watching on phone screens while commuting or at work -- tend to miss visual discrepancies created by the still-fledgling technology.

"Even if AI can't achieve the production values of traditional filmmaking today, it can meet the needs of microdramas as a first step," said Chen.

Chinese audiences are lapping them up.