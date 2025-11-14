Video podcasts become next streaming battleground

NEW YORK: Big tech platforms, including TikTok and Netflix, are all looking to add video podcasts to their content, a rapidly growing format that attracts a young audience prized by advertisers and where YouTube dominates.

Roman Wasenmüller, the head of podcasts at Spotify, said that the development "marks a new chapter for podcasting," as he announced a partnership with Netflix in mid-October.

Google-owned YouTube is now the leading destination for podcasts in the United States, with 33 percent market share according to Edison Research, and more than one billion consumers worldwide.

YouTube even offers audio show producers the ability to generate video using artificial intelligence to better illustrate their show on the platform.

Spotify is now moving in, and by the end of September, 390 million users of the Swedish streaming service had watched at least one video-version of a podcast.

"Podcasting is correctly seen as a medium that is growing in usage considerably faster than a lot of legacy media, and that's attractive to investors," said Martin Spinelli, a podcasting professor at the University of Sussex.

Connect with Gen Z

The rise of the podcast is particularly pronounced among young people, noted Yoram Wurmser, an analyst at Emarketer.

"Gen Z are heavy podcast listeners and viewers, so it's good to connect with them" as much as possible, Wurmser said.

Donald Trump's podcast tour during his US presidential campaign helped increase his popularity among young adults.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani, recently elected mayor of New York, also gave significant attention to podcasters.

A latecomer to this space, Netflix has already announced the release, in early 2026, of a dozen programs licensed from Spotify.

But according to Business Insider, Netflix aims to quickly offer more than 50 and eventually up to 200 in total that will include new productions made for Netflix.

TikTok announced Monday a collaboration with American radio giant iHeartMedia, aimed at launching up to 25 programs hosted by influencers.