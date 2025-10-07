From telegraph to AI, our communications systems have always had hidden environmental costs

When we post to a group chat or talk to an AI chatbot, we don't think about how these technologies came to be. We take it for granted that we can instantly communicate. We only notice the importance and reach of these systems when they're not accessible.

Companies describe these systems with metaphors such as the ‘cloud’ or ‘artificial intelligence’, suggesting something intangible. But they are deeply material. The stories told about these systems centre on newness and progress.

But these myths obscure the human and environmental cost of making them possible.

AI and modern communication systems rely on huge data centres and submarine cables. These have large and growing environmental costs, from soaring energy use to powering data centres to water for cooling.

There's nothing new about this, as my research shows. The first world-spanning communication system was the telegraph, which made it possible to communicate between some continents in near-real time. But it came at a substantial cost to the environment and humans.

Submarine telegraph cables were wrapped in gutta-percha, the rubber-like latex extracted from tropical trees by colonial labourers.

Forests were felled to grow plantations of these trees.Is it possible to design communications systems without such costs? Perhaps.

But as the AI investment bubble shows, environmental and human costs are often ignored in the race for the next big thing.

From the ‘Victorian internet’ to AI before the telegraph, long-distance communication was painfully slow. Sending messages by ship could take months.

In the 1850s, telegraph cables made it possible to rapidly communicate between countries and across oceans. By the late 1800s, the telegraph had become ubiquitous.

Later dubbed the ‘Victorian internet’, the telegraph was the predecessor of today's digital networks.