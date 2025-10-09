Get that traditional pen-pal experience on your smartphone with Slowly

In an age of instant messaging and vanishing attention spans, Slowly takes a deliberate step back. The app, launched in 2018 by a Hong Kong–based team, is built on a deceptively simple idea: to mimic the motions of traditional letter writing in a digital world.

Instead of instant delivery, each message takes hours or even days to reach its recipient, depending on the geographical distance between them. A note sent from Kochi to Copenhagen, for instance, might take 15 hours to arrive.

This delay is by design. In fact, it is the whole point of the app.

Additionally, Slowly pairs users from across the globe based on shared interests, language, and topics they choose to write about. Once connected, they exchange messages that feel closer to letters than texts.