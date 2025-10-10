'My heart sank': Surging employment scams roil US job hunters

WASHINGTON: After a series of interviews, Nicole Becker was ecstatic to receive a job offer from a sportswear brand. But like many Americans navigating a tough job market, she was soon confronted with a sobering reality -- the recruiter was a scammer.

From fake job listings to fraudsters posing as real recruiters, employment scams are exploding online -- fueled by a cooling labor market and a boom in generative AI that experts say has made these schemes more sophisticated than ever.

In July, a purported Chinese brand offered Becker -- a 37-year-old based in Oregon -- a coveted role to lead global communications after an elaborate and legitimate-looking recruitment process that stretched over two weeks.

There were no red flags after an initial online interview with a supposed human resources official was followed by a call with someone calling himself the head of marketing and sales.

Then came the offer letter, accompanied by a detailed PowerPoint deck outlining her assigned role, budget, and performance targets for the first six months. Both parties promptly signed the agreement.

But a week later, during an onboarding meeting, Becker picked up the first hint that something was amiss.

She was told that the company's servers had been destroyed in California's wildfires. As a result, she would have to purchase a laptop and cellphone from a designated retailer herself, with the promise of reimbursement in her first paycheck.

"That's when my heart sank and I was like, 'oh no, I fell for a fake job,'" Becker told AFP, requesting that her real name be withheld.

"It is so scary because I consider myself to be a smart and clued-in person, especially with what's going on with AI and scams in general. If I can get scammed, I feel this can happen to anybody."