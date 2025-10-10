UK opens door for tougher regulation to tackle Google's dominance in online search

LONDON: Britain's competition watchdog on Friday paved the way for tougher regulation to tackle Google's dominance in online search, under new targeted measures focused on technology giants.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has designated Google with "strategic market status" (SMS), subjecting it to special requirements, in a final decision following a nine-month investigation.

"We have found that Google maintains a strategic position in the search and search advertising sector," Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, said in a statement.

A similar tech competition law from the European Union, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), carries the potential for hefty financial penalties.

The CMA plans to launch a consultation this year to determine the rules to impose on the US tech giant.

Google warned the UK against "unduly onerous regulations" and urged it to learn from "negative results seen in other jurisdictions", referencing the EU's DMA.

"Many of the ideas for interventions that have been raised in this process would inhibit UK innovation and growth," said Oliver Bethell, Google's senior director for competition.

The regulator said that Google's Gemini AI assistant was not included in the designation but would be kept under review.

Its other AI-based search features will, however, be included in the new status.

Britain's CMA launched in January its investigation into Google's dominant position in the search engine market and its impacts on consumers and businesses.

The CMA noted that Google search engine accounts for more than 90 percent of online enquiries in the UK.

Google, along with Apple, also faces an investigation to determine whether it will be given SMS designation for dominance in the mobile device market.