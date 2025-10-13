The Althara Heist: The ATM that opened a Cybercrime Pandora's box in Kerala

The morning of July 8, 2016, began like any other in Thiruvananthapuram. The city had not waken up completely, the yellow streetlights still illuminated the Athara stretch as the cold monsoon winds caressed the leaves.

Three young men—tourists, it seemed, exploring God's Own Country—walked in casually into an ATM kiosk in Althara Junction. Nothing about them drew suspicion, as they blended into the rhythm of the city.

But behind their calm faces was precision.

This was their third visit to the same ATM in ten days. They had come earlier on June 30 and July 6.

No one noticed the small, round object they stuck to the ceiling—a camera disguised as a smoke detector. No one questioned, after all nothing about them screamed danger.

A few weeks later, the calls began.

Customers reported "mysterious withdrawals". At first, it looked like a banking glitch. But soon, over two dozen people complained of unauthorised transactions. All the complainants had a common factor uniting them: they had used the Althara ATM.

When investigators finally pieced together the puzzle, they realised Kerala had just witnessed its first international cyber heist.

The three men were Romanian nationals in their late twenties, part of a sophisticated global network involved in ATM skimming across Asia and Europe.