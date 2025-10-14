'Polymorphic malware': The new headache for cops and users

Cybercriminals are now using 'polymorphic malware', a virus that constantly alters its code to evade detection.

This evolving threat has made it even harder for investigators to crack cybercrime cases, with only 1,248 of the 20,092 cases detected in 2024.

Unlike traditional malware, polymorphic malware, which police officials call as a 'digital chameleon' keeps changing its form while spreading, making it difficult for antivirus programs to detect because every time it infects a new device, it looks different from before.

Traditional security systems rely on recognising fixed patterns, but polymorphic malware hides its identity by modifying its code, encrypting itself, or scrambling its structure.

