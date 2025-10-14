Want to be really safe? How about using a burner email?

A key feature

Most services have a free version with basic options and a premium tier with more features.

Some free services can only receive emails but not reply to them. However, an important feature users should look for is the ability to do both, said Proton CEO Andy Yen.

“Maybe you never reply to a newsletter and that’s fine,” said Yen. But it’s a problem if, for example, you used your email alias to buy something online and there’s an issue with your order that the site needs to ask you about.

“Then the ability to reply is actually pretty important,” he said.

Most masking services have a dashboard control panel where you can view the various alias addresses you’ve activated. If you notice one starting to get a lot of spam, just turn it off.

When should I use it?

Mask your email when you want to add an extra layer of privacy or protect yourself from data leaks or unauthorized information sharing.

An email mask is a “general-purpose tool that can be used in any context,” says Santiago Andrigo, principal product manager at Mozilla.

However, he recommends using it in two key situations. The first is when you’re unsure what a website will do with your email address.

“Masking your email gives you control — if you start receiving unwanted messages, you can easily block any emails coming to that email mask,” Andrigo said.

The second scenario is “when your association with a service could reveal sensitive personal information,” he said. For example, if you join an online community for a specific medical condition or a minority group, a data breach could expose your participation.