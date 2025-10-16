Simple steps to stay safe online in today's digital world: A cyber security checklist

Cyber security may seem like a concern that is meant for only large corporations or telecom giants, but that could not be further from the truth. To put it simply, cyber security is about protecting your sensitive data from unauthorised access, theft, or damage.

In today’s highly connected world, almost everyone has some form of online account, making it essential to know how to protect one’s digital identity.

Knowing how to protect one’s online accounts is not restricted to individuals but also to small or medium businesses.

So how can you stay protected? Here is a practical checklist for individuals and small-to-medium businesses based on expert suggestions:

Cyber security checklist for individuals

Use strong, unique passwords Strong passwords play a big part in cyber security. It is always best to not use the same password for multiple online accounts. For generating a strong password, some of the pointers that one can follow is to have a combination of letters, numbers and special characters. Even better if you can alternate between capital letters and small letters. A quick pro-tip: ‘password’ is not a good password

Enable Two-Step Verification (Multi-Factor Authentication) Add an extra layer of security to all your important accounts by enabling two-factor or multi-factor authentication wherever possible. You will be able to find the option in the app settings. What this means is that, for example, after entering the password, you will have to enter a verification code sent to your mail or phone.

Be cautious with email attachments and links Avoid clicking on any links or downloading attachments from links or emails that you are not sure of. It is important to verify where the link or email came from.

Be cautious about the personal information you share online Cyber criminals often exploit publicly available details to carry out social engineering attacks where they pretend to be someone you know, your employer, or a company you’ve interacted with. Always think twice before sharing information on social media or other online platforms.