Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to rival 'left-biased' Wikipedia

NEW YORK: Elon Musk's company xAI launched Grokipedia on Monday to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia, which he has accused of ideological bias.

The site dubbed version 0.1 had more than 885,000 articles by Monday evening, compared to Wikipedia's more than seven million in English.

The launch came with the promise of a newer version, 1.0, which Musk said would be "10X better" than the current live site, which he claimed is already "better than Wikipedia."

"The goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal," he said on X following the launch.

Grokipedia's release had been marked down for the end of September, but was delayed by the US entrepreneur to "purge out the propaganda," Musk said in a separate X post.