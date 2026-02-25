iQOO 15R debuts with flagship chip, 7,600mAh battery aimed at youngsters

BENGALURU: martphone brand iQOO on Tuesday launched the iQOO 15R, targeting young professionals who frequently switch between work, gaming and entertainment.

The phone combines flagship performance, long-lasting battery life and immersive visuals on a 6.59-inch display designed for comfortable one-hand use. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and packs iQOO’s biggest battery yet in a slim 7.90mm design.

The device is priced at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Rs 47,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, and Rs 52,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. It is available in two colour options, Triumph Silver and Dark Knight. Pre-bookings begin on February 24.

iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said, “With the iQOO 15R, we are focused on redefining how flagship performance is experienced in everyday scenarios, especially for young professionals. By integrating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with our biggest battery yet, we have built a device that delivers consistent, sustained performance throughout the day.”

Tanmay Shah, category leader at the company, added, “The iQOO 15R packs a massive 7,600mAh battery in an ultra-slim 7.90mm design. It also comes with a bank discount of Rs 4,000 along with free iQOO TWS 1e, making it a power-packed deal for our customers.”