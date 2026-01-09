Chinese AI unicorn MiniMax soars 109 percent in Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong: Shares in Chinese AI startup MiniMax soared 109 percent as it went public in Hong Kong on Friday, raising US$619 million in a sign that strong investor demand is rewarding the country's rapidly developing sector.

Rival firm Zhipu AI also saw gains, jumping 20.6 percent on its second trading day after its own US$558 million initial public offering.

This week's flotations come before any IPO announcements from top US startups OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, known for its Claude chatbot.

Founded in 2022, MiniMax has 200 million users and runs several applications including its flagship video generator Hailuo AI.

Its CEO Yan Junjie was previously an executive at leading AI software company SenseTime, which is blacklisted by the US Commerce Department.

The advancement and application of artificial intelligence "depend on ongoing technological innovation, but even more so on the inclusivity and openness of the entire process", Yan said in Friday's listing ceremony.

"We anticipate that over the next four years, the pace of progress in the AI industry will match that of the past four years," Yan added.

Co-founder and COO Yun Yeyi told Bloomberg that MiniMax had only spent around US$500 million to make optimisation and creative innovations.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for its research over the next five years to develop foundation models and AI-native products, the firm said.

MiniMax's team includes researchers who previously worked for tech giants such as Google and Microsoft as well as China's Alibaba and DeepSeek.