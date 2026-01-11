Google pulls some AI Overviews following concerns over misleading health advice

Google has selectively removed some of its AI Overviews after investigations suggested that they misled users and may have put them at risk of harm, the Guardian reported.
Health summaries which were generated after browsing information about a health query or information are at the center of concern.
Google said such Overviews can be 'helpful' and 'reliable' but some generated inaccurate information which put users at 'risk of harm'.
In one such case, Google provided misleading information about liver function tests which could make people think they were healthy.
To a question on the normal range for liver blood tests, masses of numbers were generated without accounting for the person's sex, age or nationality.
Experts said that what was considered normal according to such overviews could mislead seriously ill patients.
Now, AI Overviews for search terms such as “what is the normal range for liver blood tests” and “what is the normal range for liver function tests” has been removed.
“We do not comment on individual removals within Search. In cases where AI Overviews miss some context, we work to make broad improvements, and we also take action under our policies where appropriate," Google spokesperson told Guardian.
“This is excellent news, and we’re pleased to see the removal of the Google AI Overviews in these instances," said Vanessa Hebditch, the director of communications and policy at the British Liver Trust, a liver health charity.
“However, if the question is asked in a different way, a potentially misleading AI Overview may still be given and we remain concerned other AI‑produced health information can be inaccurate and confusing.”