Google pulls some AI Overviews following concerns over misleading health advice

Google has selectively removed some of its AI Overviews after investigations suggested that they misled users and may have put them at risk of harm, the Guardian reported.

Health summaries which were generated after browsing information about a health query or information are at the center of concern.

Google said such Overviews can be 'helpful' and 'reliable' but some generated inaccurate information which put users at 'risk of harm'.

In one such case, Google provided misleading information about liver function tests which could make people think they were healthy.

To a question on the normal range for liver blood tests, masses of numbers were generated without accounting for the person's sex, age or nationality.