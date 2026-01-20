AI reshaping the battle over the narrative of Maduro's US capture

CARACAS: Since the US captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in early January, pictures and videos chronicling the events have been crowded out by those generated with artificial intelligence, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

The endless stream of content ranges from comedic memes to dramatic retellings.

In one, a courtroom illustration of Maduro in a New York courthouse springs to life and announces: "I consider myself a prisoner of war."

In another, an AI-generated Maduro attempts to escape a US prison through an air duct, only to find himself in a courtroom with US President Donald Trump, where they dance with a judge and an FBI agent to a song by American rapper Ice Spice.

Maduro was captured alongside his wife Cilia Flores during US strikes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on January 3.

They have since been taken to a prison in New York where they are being held on drug trafficking charges.

While some have celebrated Maduro's ouster, the "Chavismo" movement he leads -- named after his predecessor Hugo Chavez -- has worked to reframe what his fall means for Venezuela's future.