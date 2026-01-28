UK proposes to let websites refuse Google AI search

London: Britain's competition watchdog proposed Wednesday that websites be allowed to opt out of having content used by Google's "AI Overviews" feature as it tackles the technology giant's dominance in online search.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in October paved the way for tougher regulation on the matter, under new targeted measures focused on technology giants.

Last year it designated Google with "strategic market status" (SMS), subjecting it to special requirements, following a nine-month investigation.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said Wednesday that the regulator's proposal, which is out for consultation until February 25, "would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google's search services".

She added in a statement that it "would also provide a fairer deal for content publishers, particularly news organisations, over how their content is used in Google's AI Overviews".

The CMA proposed that publishers "be able to opt out of their content being used to power AI features such as AI Overviews or to train AI models outside of Google search".

"Google will also be required to take practical steps to ensure publisher content is properly attributed in AI results," it added.

Website publishers, particularly media outlets, say that AI pilfers their content without compensation to feed its models.

They also argue that the AI-generated summaries discourages clicks to publishers' original pages, reducing traffic to their sites and in turn cutting their advertising revenue.