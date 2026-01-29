Online platforms offer filtering to fight AI slop

NEW YORK: As "AI slop" floods the internet, efforts are mounting to stem an online deluge of shoddy images and videos made using increasingly advanced tech tools.

Easily accessible generative artificial intelligence tools, such as Google's Veo and OpenAI's Sora, enable the creation of realistic imagery using just a few descriptive words.

Images of cats painting, celebrities in compromising situations, and cartoon characters endorsing products are among the AI-generated detritus proliferating on social networks and video-sharing platforms.

"The rise of AI has raised concerns about low-quality content — also known as AI slop," YouTube chief executive Neal Mohan said of the irksome phenomenon.

Such content is "cheap, bland and mass-produced," Swiss engineer Yves, who declined to give his last name, told AFP, echoing discussions on social media website Reddit.

Brands like Equinox gyms and Almond Breeze almond milk have played off AI slop frustration in recent ad campaigns, offering themselves as authentic, real alternatives.

Meanwhile, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has urged people to move beyond the debate over whether AI creations are slop or sophistication to embracing the technology as a way to amplify creativity and productivity.

Microsoft is among the tech giants investing heavily in AI.

"At its core, the criticism of AI slop is the criticism of some individual's creative expression," argued Bob Doyle, a YouTube personality specializing in AI-driven media creation.

"You may think it's useless, but to them it's the beginning of an idea; a seed."