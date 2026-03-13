WhatsApp introduces parent-controlled accounts for children under 13

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a new "parent-managed" account model, allowing pre-teens (under 13) to use the messaging platform under strict guardian supervision.

The move represents a strategic shift for the app, which has historically required users to be at least 13 years old (or older in some regions).

"With input from families and experts, we're rolling out new parent-managed accounts that allow parents or guardians to set up WhatsApp for pre-teens, with controls to limit their experience to messaging and calling," WhatsApp said in a blog post.