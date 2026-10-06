Stay alert, stay safe: Why cyber awareness matters more than ever

As digital services become an increasingly important part of everyday life, cybercrime is evolving rapidly, prompting cybersecurity experts and government agencies to urge citizens to remain vigilant against online fraud.
From phishing messages and identity theft to AI-generated deepfakes and so-called “digital arrest” scams, criminals are adopting increasingly sophisticated techniques to manipulate victims and steal sensitive information or money.
Experts say technological safeguards alone cannot prevent every attack. Individual awareness and basic cyber hygiene remain among the most important lines of defence against digital fraud.
Phishing, Digital Arrest Scams Among Growing Threats
Phishing and social engineering continue to be common methods used by cybercriminals. Fraudsters often pose as representatives of banks, government departments or other trusted organisations through emails, text messages and phone calls in an attempt to persuade victims to disclose passwords, OTPs or financial information.
A more recent tactic, known as the “digital arrest” scam, involves criminals impersonating police officers, CBI officials or customs authorities. Victims may be contacted through video calls and falsely told that they are involved in a criminal investigation. The fraudsters then demand money to supposedly settle the case or avoid arrest.
The growing availability of artificial intelligence has also created new opportunities for scammers. AI-generated voice cloning and deepfakes can be used to imitate the voice or appearance of relatives, public figures or other trusted individuals. In some cases, criminals use these fabricated identities to create fake emergencies and pressure victims into transferring money.
Malware and ransomware remain another major concern. Suspicious links, fraudulent applications and unverified APK files can infect devices, potentially allowing criminals to steal information or lock users out of their systems.
Financial and identity theft can also occur when criminals gain unauthorised access to digital wallets, UPI accounts, social-media profiles and other online services.
Cyber hygiene seen as first line of defence
Cybersecurity professionals recommend several simple precautions that can substantially reduce the risk of becoming a victim.
Users should create strong, unique passwords for different accounts and consider using a trusted password manager. Multi-factor authentication or two-factor authentication should also be enabled wherever available.
Citizens are being advised never to disclose OTP numbers, ATM PINs, UPI PINs or passwords, even to someone claiming to represent a bank or government agency.
Experts also recommend avoiding unsolicited links received through SMS, email or messaging platforms and caution users against downloading applications from unverified sources.
Keeping operating systems, applications, browsers and security software updated is another important step, as updates frequently include patches for known security vulnerabilities.
Government and global agencies step up awareness efforts
Governments and international organisations have increasingly focused on public awareness as cybercrime becomes more sophisticated.
In India, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has been involved in nationwide cyber-awareness initiatives, including Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas, which promotes regular awareness activities among institutions and the public.
Training and educational initiatives such as the CyTrain portal are also intended to improve understanding of cybercrime and strengthen the capabilities of citizens and law-enforcement personnel.
Internationally, organisations such as Interpol have also undertaken public-awareness campaigns warning people about organised cybercrime, ransomware and emerging AI-enabled scams.
Authorities urge victims to report fraud immediately
Officials and cybersecurity experts stress that speed is critical when a person becomes the victim of an online financial scam.
In India, victims of cyber financial fraud can immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 and report the incident through the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Prompt reporting can improve the chances of tracing transactions and preventing further loss.
For emergencies requiring immediate police assistance, citizens can also contact 112.
As criminals continue to exploit new technologies, cybersecurity awareness is increasingly being viewed not simply as a technical issue but as an essential part of everyday digital life. Staying alert, questioning unexpected requests and refusing to share confidential information can help users stay one step ahead of increasingly sophisticated online scams.