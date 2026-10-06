Stay alert, stay safe: Why cyber awareness matters more than ever

As digital services become an increasingly important part of everyday life, cybercrime is evolving rapidly, prompting cybersecurity experts and government agencies to urge citizens to remain vigilant against online fraud.

From phishing messages and identity theft to AI-generated deepfakes and so-called “digital arrest” scams, criminals are adopting increasingly sophisticated techniques to manipulate victims and steal sensitive information or money.

Experts say technological safeguards alone cannot prevent every attack. Individual awareness and basic cyber hygiene remain among the most important lines of defence against digital fraud.

Phishing, Digital Arrest Scams Among Growing Threats

Phishing and social engineering continue to be common methods used by cybercriminals. Fraudsters often pose as representatives of banks, government departments or other trusted organisations through emails, text messages and phone calls in an attempt to persuade victims to disclose passwords, OTPs or financial information.

A more recent tactic, known as the “digital arrest” scam, involves criminals impersonating police officers, CBI officials or customs authorities. Victims may be contacted through video calls and falsely told that they are involved in a criminal investigation. The fraudsters then demand money to supposedly settle the case or avoid arrest.

The growing availability of artificial intelligence has also created new opportunities for scammers. AI-generated voice cloning and deepfakes can be used to imitate the voice or appearance of relatives, public figures or other trusted individuals. In some cases, criminals use these fabricated identities to create fake emergencies and pressure victims into transferring money.

Malware and ransomware remain another major concern. Suspicious links, fraudulent applications and unverified APK files can infect devices, potentially allowing criminals to steal information or lock users out of their systems.

Financial and identity theft can also occur when criminals gain unauthorised access to digital wallets, UPI accounts, social-media profiles and other online services.