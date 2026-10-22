iPhone Duo sales: Apple offers trade-in credits, financing

Apple will start retail sales of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, in India on Friday, with the company offering trade-in credits and financing options to customers looking to upgrade to the new device. Customers trading in an eligible iPhone 13 or a newer model can get instant credit through Apple Trade In, the company said in a press release. Apple is also offering financing options to make the purchase more affordable.

The iPhone Duo features a foldable display and a redesigned iOS experience that allows users to run apps side by side through Split View. The software adapts to the device as it folds and unfolds, switching between the inner and outer displays.

The phone comes with a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also offers an optical-quality 2x telephoto option. The front camera can automatically capture photos and videos in different orientations without requiring users to rotate the device.