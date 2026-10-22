iPhone Duo sales: Apple offers trade-in credits, financing

Apple will start retail sales of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, in India on Friday, with the company offering trade-in credits and financing options to customers looking to upgrade to the new device. Customers trading in an eligible iPhone 13 or a newer model can get instant credit through Apple Trade In, the company said in a press release. Apple is also offering financing options to make the purchase more affordable.
The iPhone Duo features a foldable display and a redesigned iOS experience that allows users to run apps side by side through Split View. The software adapts to the device as it folds and unfolds, switching between the inner and outer displays.
The phone comes with a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also offers an optical-quality 2x telephoto option. The front camera can automatically capture photos and videos in different orientations without requiring users to rotate the device.
The device also has an under-display FaceTime camera for video calls when the phone is open or propped up. Apple said its new Siri AI experience, powered by Apple Intelligence, will roll out in beta in English with iOS 27. Users will be able to keep Siri open alongside another app on the larger inner display.
The iPhone Duo comes in star white and night sky colours and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Apple is also introducing accessories designed for the foldable phone, including the iPhone Duo Folio, which has an integrated kickstand, and a two-part protective case. Both support MagSafe and wireless charging.
The company said customers buying directly from Apple can also get help with data transfer, device setup and guidance on using new features.
The iPhone Duo is priced at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB version costs ₹3,24,900. The 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹3,74,900 and ₹4,49,900, respectively, according to Apple's India online store.