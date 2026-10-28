Meta, Snap head to trial in another case about social media's harms.

SAN FRANCISCO: Jury selection is expected to begin on Wednesday in Los Angeles for another landmark trial about the alleged harms of social media on young users, with Meta and, for the first time, Snap as defendants.

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in recent years in local, state and federal courtrooms across the country with various claims about alleged harms to children and teenagers caused by social media companies.

The cases -- the first of which went to trial earlier this year in Los Angeles -- have taken twists and turns.

Meta and YouTube lost the first so-called bellwether case earlier this year, when a jury found them collectively liable for harming a young user known by the initials KGM, and ordered the tech companies to pay a combined $6 million penalty.

Meta said at the time that they "respectfully disagree" with the verdict.

Snap and TikTok settled with KGM ahead of that trial.

Months later, Snap, TikTok and YouTube settled another case that was set to go to trial in August; that plaintiff, known as RKC, then withdrew their remaining claims against Meta, allowing the Instagram and Facebook maker to avoid trial without a settlement.

TikTok and YouTube were previously named as defendants in the new case but both companies reached settlement agreements with the plaintiffs, known by their initials SJ and KDB, before the start of the trial, their lawyers said.

Meta reached a settlement agreement with one of the plaintiffs, SJ, but not KDB, according to their lawyers.

A California state judge consolidated both cases into a single trial.

If no additional settlements are reached before opening statements kick off on November 4, the new trial will move forward with both Meta and Snap as defendants.

Star witnesses are expected to testify beginning mid-November including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.

Earlier this month, a New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay $25 billion in a case where the company was found liable for deceiving users in the state about how their data was used in a case related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

A New Mexico jury previously found the social media giant liable for harms to children, leading to a combined penalty of $942 million.