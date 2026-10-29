Karbonn to re-enter India’s smartphone market, targets Gen Z users

Indian mobile-phone brand Karbonn is preparing to re-enter the country’s smartphone market, targeting young consumers, students and content creators with devices focused on affordability and self-expression.

The brand, which has more than 15 years of presence in the Indian mobile-phone market, aims to reconnect with a new generation of consumers. According to the company’s press note, Karbonn was also associated with Indian cricket through its popular Karbonn Kamaal Katch campaign.

Pradeep Jain, CEO and managing director of Jaina Group, said rising phone prices had made smartphones less accessible to some consumers even as the market became more expensive.

“Over the last couple of years, India’s phone market has climbed in price while the number of Indians buying has flatlined, proof that some of our most important buyers are being priced out rather than served,” Jain said.