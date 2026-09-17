A global AI safety strategy depends on US-China cooperation. They each see the other as the problem

China and the US are increasingly at odds on AI

Trump has pushed back on calls to strengthen regulation of the technology, claiming that doing so could cause China to eclipse America on AI. He has repeatedly declared that the nation that leads on the technology "wins."

"We are leading China, and all others," Trump said Monday on social media.

The two countries are moving the technology forward in different ways. U.S. companies are chasing AI frontiers with computing power supported by cutting-edge chips and the country's rapidly expanding data center infrastructure. China is pursuing wide global adoption of its open-source, more affordable models.

Chinese AI models have made major advances and gained traction with American companies even as U.S.-led restrictions bar China from getting the world's most advanced AI chips. While most American frontier models are closed-source, with their design elements kept secret, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday the U.S. needs to develop more open-source models to counter China.

The U.S. has accused China of "aggressive, malicious" efforts to extract capabilities from American AI systems. China has hit back, accusing the U.S. of trying to suppress Chinese companies so it can build a "monopoly of the AI industry."

It's unclear whether the relationship between Trump and Xi is strong enough to overcome those differences. But those with ties to the Chinese government see coordination on AI as helpful.

At an annual security and defense conference in Beijing, Cui Tiankai, a former Chinese ambassador to the U.S., said Tuesday that AI is an area where "we should go ahead and build up" dialogue between Beijing and Washington. "Because there is a need, a growing need, for cooperation," he told the Xiangshan Forum. "So how can we manage the balance?"