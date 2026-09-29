Anthropic warns of 'existential' AI risks in IPO filing: Report

PARIS: US artificial intelligence developer Anthropic has warned investors of potential "existential risks to humanity" in the prospectus for its highly anticipated initial public offering of shares, The Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the so-called S1 filing to go public, the report notes the possibility of powerful AI models to operate beyond their predicted parameters, despite safety controls.

The warnings from the Claude maker come as industry insiders and government officials voice alarms over the dangers of a technology that has escaped oversight in a series of rogue incidents including hackings and joint cyberattacks.

Anthropic's chief Dario Amodei is among the AI industry executives expected to meet with President Donald Trump and other officials in Washington later Tuesday, according to reports not yet confirmed by the White House.

The IPO filing also gives financial details of the company created just six years ago, including plans to spend a massive USD 518 billion on AI infrastructure and computing power in the coming years.

It said operating losses hit more than USD 8 billion last year, as development costs far outstripped revenue of USD 4.6 billion.

The IPO, expected in the coming weeks, could value Anthropic at around USD 2 trillion, making it the biggest public stock sale of all time.