Anthropic CEO Amodei to dine with Trump at White House

President Donald Trump said he will have a late dinner Sunday night with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, the top AI executive who has cautioned about the technology's breakneck pace of development even as the president warns against slowing it.

The meeting comes after months of open conflict between the artificial intelligence startup and the Trump administration.

The private dinner is the first one-on-one meeting between the two men, according to US media including Axios, which first reported the dinner plan.

As he arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington after attending a golf tournament in Chicago, Trump joked about putting in a long day and having a late meal with Amodei.

"And tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic, so these are long days, but I seem to be able to handle it. Right?," Trump told reporters.

"So now I'm having dinner with Dario from, as you know, very highly respected, from Anthropic," Trump said.

The invitation comes two days after a federal appeals court upheld the Pentagon's decision to classify Anthropic as a supply chain risk, which prohibits the United States military from using its models.