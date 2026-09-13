Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI industry needs to give safety measures time to catch up

Pressure builds on the AI industry

Watchdogs have been urging the AI industry for years to slow its development for safety reasons. But pressure has built as industry workers resign and accuse their companies of not acting responsibly.

"Many of the people I know who work on safety research at AI companies want to do what is right for the world," a former Anthropic employee, Joe Benton, said in a posting Friday announcing his resignation from a job as part of a safety team. "But they feel their companies are trapped in a race to build superintelligence: either they stop and other, less conscientious people take their place; or, they continue, and risk participating in enormous harm themselves."

That followed a high-profile resignation earlier in the week by Jacob Coxon, who said that both Anthropic and OpenAI "are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."

That lit a fire under the industry after concerns had grown for years about a possible superintelligence that could escape the control of humanity, said Anthony Aguirre, president and CEO of the Future of Life Institute, which called for a six-month pause for the industry's development in 2023.

"They've kind of realized, their employees have realized, everyone has realized that they're building Skynet," he said. "And in winning the race to Skynet, nobody wins. Really, nobody."

"It's pretty much become clear to the world and even the AI companies that they're not really prepared to control the AI systems they're racing to create."

Threats from AI are already apparent

Anthropic said two days earlier that it blocked efforts by bad actors to use its AI models for malicious activity, such as cyberattacks, surveillance and research that could have led to biological weapons. In July, OpenAI shook the industry after saying its AI system hacked into another company on its own in an "unprecedented cyber incident."

U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk urged countries earlier this week to put "cast-iron guarantees in place around the safety and security of AI before it is too late."

To be sure, some critics have dismissed such warnings as ways to gin up excitement about the AI industry and its capabilities. Anthropic and OpenAI are preparing for possible debuts on the stock market that could value them at many hundreds of billions of dollars, while a big chunk of Elon Musk's SpaceX business is involved with AI.