AI could pose 'existential risk to humanity': UN rights chief

The United Nations rights chief warned Monday that artificial intelligence could pose an "existential threat to humanity", demanding immediate action to reduce the risks.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Volker Turk warned that humans currently faced "unfamiliar, even unprecedented" threats to their rights.

"The need for AI governance is widely acknowledged, but where is the action?" he asked, warning that "delay only benefits the massive tech companies, their owners and enablers".

Turk decried that "a handful of men has almost unlimited power over AI, which we are repeatedly told has unimaginable computing capacity".

"They talk about freedom, but on closer inspection, this turns out to be little more than the freedom to exploit our data," the rights chief said.

Turk warned in particular that "AI that escapes its testing environment or blackmails developers to prevent itself from being turned off, is AI that is too powerful".

He appeared to be alluding to revelations in July that OpenAI agents had escaped supposedly controlled environments and had broken into servers of Hugging Face, a widely used platform where programmers share AI software.

That episode shook the tech world and revived calls for tighter regulation and oversight of AI.

Anthropic, Meta and other companies have reported similar incidents while testing agents.

"I share the concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity," Turk said.