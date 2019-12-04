Wanderlust tales

Express News Service By

Podcast or modern-day radio is revolutionising audio content. On the road or on the couch listening to these five travel podcasts will motivate you to save up for travel, explore new destinations and become a better person for it.

The Musafir Stories: This fortnightly interview-based podcast hosted by Saif Omar and Faiza Khan is inspired by Chris Christensen’s Amateur Traveller podcast. It seeks captivating stories of seasoned travellers—YouTubers, bloggers, and even Instagrammers. At almost 50 episodes, the audio show has hosted many travel entrepreneurs and discussed destinations ranging from Mandu in Madhya Pradesh to Majuli in Assam.

Flight of Fancy: Host Ben Groundwater talks travel—from places to visit to tips to make sure listeners have a safe and great time. With his raspy voice, he embarks on not just destinations but also hacks on packing, travel etiquette and hair-raising tales.

The Budget-Minded Traveller: Jackie Nourse is an American who has mastered the art of travel. Each episode is realistic, useful and focused on specific details on how-to and what-to do when getting ready for a trip. From the best budget travel tips for saving money while on the road to first-time traveller safety tips and tricks, each episode is full of helpful information for both beginner and seasoned travellers.

reDiscovery project: This started as a temporary year off for Ambika Vishwanath and Hoshner Reporter to travel across the country in 2015 and later document their travels. It has since developed into a vibrant podcast that is produced by IVM Studios and whose 4th season has recently aired. Reporter and Vishwanath wanted to explore India in a way that most people might not consider these days.

Extra Pack of Peanuts: Hosts Travis and Heather share hacks and destinations on this show about how to travel on a budget. The show features destinations, tips and often lists of their favourite things including restaurants and locations.