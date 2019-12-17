Home Lifestyle Travel

KIKO Milano: Making luxury affordable, within physical reach

Widening its reach in the West of Delhi, Italian professional cosmetics brand KIKO Milano, launched its fifth exclusive brand retail outlet at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, last week.

Kiko Milano Country Director Abhishek Bhattacharya inaugurates new outlet in Dwarka

By Express News Service

KIKO Milano started its operation in India in 2016 and in this short span of time has built a good customer base with a diverse range of make-up, skincare and beauty accessories. “We have seen an eminent response from our customers as the product quality is unquestionable and there are no international brands available at this price range. From the customers’ point of view, it a luxury brand at an affordable price,” said Abhishek Bhattacharya, Country Director, KIKO Milano India.  

Initially, says Bhattacharya, the brand just wanted to test the waters. Hence, for the first three years, we launched only eight stores but in the last year we have opened two Shopper Stop stores in Bandra and Kolkata. Now, we have lined up our exclusive stores in the northern part of India. After this store, we have one coming up in Saket, others at Pacific Mall and Subhash Nagar.”

The new store houses the latest collections of brands such as Sicilian notes, Pop revolution and more, alongside the other most sought-after cosmetic product lines.

As the Christmas fervour grips the city, the brand is looking forward to launch their special collection. “We are coming up with the Holiday collection which will be launched as we get closer to Christmas. We also have special offers for this festive season, offering discounted vouchers for a purchase of certain amount, especially at this store.”

Talking about the sustainable aspect of the brand, Bhattacharya said, “It is something that every beauty brand in India is working on and even we are on the same page. We have a separate collection in this regard, known as Green Me which is completely organic. Moving forward, we will have more collections based around the sustainable model.”

At: Vegas Mall, GF-54, Sector 14, Dwarka
Time: 11:00 am onwards

