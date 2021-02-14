STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

Legends of Avani and Ramalingeshwara temples of Karnataka

The Nolambas were devoted Shaivites, and three impressive temple complexes built by them still stand. All three are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are a display of pomp and glory of past times.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ramalingeshwara temple

Ramalingeshwara temple

The pandemic calls for taking road trips to places of interest, not too far from the city I reside in, Bengaluru, and the Avani temple complex, 30 km ahead of Kolar town, fits the bill beautifully. Soaked in antiquity, as the guidebooks would say, the Ramalingeshwara temple complex in the hamlet of Avani, is a good example of Dravidian architectural style and dates back to the 10th century, when the Nolamba dynasty was in power, with Avani as their capital.

The Nolambas were devoted Shaivites, and three impressive temple complexes built by them still stand. All three are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are a display of pomp and glory of past times. These are the Kalleshwara temple in Aralaguppe, the Bhoganandeeshwara temple in Nandi village and the Ramalingeshwara temple in Avani.

Which explains why the walled courtyard here in Avani resembles the Bhoganandeeshwara temple complex at the foot of the Nandi Hills. Inside the Avani compound, there are four shrines named for Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata and Shatrughna.

There are separate temples to Vali and Sugriva, Parvathi the consort of Shiva, as well as their son Ganesha, in the compound. The mouldings in the Ramalingeshwara temple have a striking display of the kirtimukha, as well as an exquisitely sculpture of Ganesha.

The Lakshmanalingeshwara temple houses the largest linga in the complex, as well as a small Nandi, and carved on the ceiling is an arresting frieze of Uma-Mahesvara. The pillars in the hall here, as well as in the Shatrugneshwara (believed to be the oldest) and the Bharatalingeshwara shrine, have carvings that have withstood the depredations of time. 

Avani, presumably having been a seat of learning, was known as the Gaya of the south. This is where Maharishi Valmiki had his ashram. This is where Sita retreated to, after her trial by fire; where Luv and Kush were born, hence the name of the adjoining hill, which is also known as the Luva-Kusha betta, the Sita betta, the Avani betta. Atop the betta (hill) stands a temple dedicated to both Sita and Parvati. This 
is also the place where the Ashwamedha Yagna confrontation and the subsequent battle between Ram and his brothers against his sons took place. 

A little distance away lies a large waterbody where herons and egrets stand in the shallows. We find a hero stone in the grassy knoll in the vicinity, and ironically enough, a buffalo grazing near a stone Nandi. Avani is but a short distance away from the fabled Kolar  Gold Fields, but from the steady procession of vehicles that make its way to the Ramalingeshwara temples, it’s clear where the real goldmine lies, for the faithful.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramalingeshwara temple Avani temple complex
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp