STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

The Quantum jump race

With Jiuzhang, China has achieved quantum supremacy by completing a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a supercomputer 2.5 million years

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Quantum computers

Quantum computers

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

From land to sea, from space to cyberspace, China is en route to world domination. At least that’s what Comrade Xi wants. China owns more supercomputers than other nations. Now its quantum computer Jiuzhang has reportedly achieved quantum supremacy by completing a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a supercomputer 2.5 million years.

Jiuzhang used 50 photons, 100 inputs, 100 outputs, 300 beam splitters and 75 mirrors to beat the computing capability of Sunway TaihuLight, again a Chinese machine, which would have taken time equaling one-fifth of the total age of the universe to do the same. The difference between classical computers and their quantum descendants is that the former can operate code based on binary bits of zero and one, while the latter can do both together.

This speeds up power exponentially. Last year Google was the first to achieve quantum supremacy with its Sycamore processor beating the most powerful supercomputer by 10,000 years with 200 seconds of processing time. So, are normal computers going out of business? Far from it. Quantum computers are not needed for daily tasks, nor have they proved their stability quotient. Jiuzhang and Sycamore are just peeing contests for countries and companies to show off.

There are over 500 supercomputers in the world, including India’s PARAM-Siddhi AI with 63rd rank in the Top500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers and the weather forecaster Pratyush ranked 78th on the November edition of the list. Japan’s Fugaku is the fastest supercomputer in the world, set to be operational in 2021. Its mission is drug discovery, personalised medicine, weather and climate forecasting, clean energy development, and exploring the fundamental laws of the universe. It is being used for Covid-19 research.

Summit (US) belonging to the US Department of Energy has slipped to #2 after two years of displacing China from the top spot in six years. It analyses genetic data to assess chronic pain and response to opioids. It’s currently engaged in discovering treatments and vaccines against Covid. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Sierra was #2 in November 2018.

The supercomputer makes models to game US Nuclear Security possibilities. China’s Sunway TaihuLight, which debuted in June 2016, is used for climate science-related tasks, offshore oil drilling, marine forecasting and warns ships to avoid rough seas. Tianhe-2, again made by the Chinese, is used for government security applications to maintain the totalitarian state’s control over citizens and a host of other classified actions. Its activities are classified. 

So, are normal computers going out of business? Far from it. Quantum computers are not needed for daily tasks, nor have they proved their stability quotient.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China computers Quantum computers
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp