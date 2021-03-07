In the lap of well being: Here's a list of places that should be on your bucket list

Suchayan Mandal By

Express News Service

The past year has been ruthless for travel dreams. It’s now time to make up. Spa, eat, repeat is the mantra many are chanting with leisurely wellness retreats attracting eager travellers. With international borders slowly opening to vaccinated people, we speak to experts to know which ones should be on your bucket list.

Ultima, Gstaad, Switzerland: Ultima Spa is an 8,600 sq feet sanctuary, including a hammam, sauna, swimming pool, an indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, in addition to treatment rooms, a private cinema and a fitness centre.

Round Hill, Montego Bay, Jamaica: Located in a beautifully restored 18th-century plantation house on 10 lush acres of beachfront lawn, the spa in Montego Bay features an extensive treatment menu focusing on natural and indigenous influences. Check out the recently-renovated salon, an open-air yoga pavilion and a relaxing pool, while you’re there.

Kerala, India: Our own country promises an abundance of Ayurvedic therapies. When we talk of wellness, Kerala tops the list. The Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters and Beyond, Kumarakom, is your doorway to a world of pampering. “Blending a range of traditional and contemporary therapies, Niraamaya curates and offers personalised health and wellness experiences that navigate the sensory and spiritual dimensions,” says Parag Sanyal, a travel blogger and an Ayurvedic wellness consultant.

Bali, Indonesia: A place that gave birth to the famed Balinese massage should be in your bucket list when penning down a wellness travel plan. “The Five Elements Retreat, Mambal, Bali resort, takes pride in embracing holistic Balinese-inspired therapies, administered by traditional healers who have been handed down knowledge through direct lineage.

The Panca Mahabhuta (five elements) Retreat is their signature programme that comprises a holistic integrative approach, designed to tune in on the physical, emotional and spiritual levels, allowing an organic healing process to naturally unfold,” says Sayantani Chakrabarti, who runs a travel blog called Banjara Routes.

Maldives: The island country known for its sun, sand and beaches also serves as a splendid wellness destination. Kandima Maldives esKape, the in-house spa at the property, offers relaxation within its tropical environs. “Begin with a full-body exfoliation that makes your skin smooth and renewed. Follow this by the signature Maldivian Ocean Dream Massage that uses a variety of techniques to release knots and tension stored in the body since long,” says Akanksha, a travel expert and a chef.