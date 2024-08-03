Words worth

The Daunt bookstore almost diverts attention from the substantial collection of volumes it is stocked with. Situated on a quiet road in Marylebone, a London suburb, it was formerly an Edwardian antiquarian bookshop. That ambience has been retained: a gorgeous oak gallery, old-fashioned skylights that pour mellow light into the main hall, time-worn staircases to access the upper floors and the tomes: floor to ceiling bookcases stacked with new titles, old titles, authors read years ago and forgotten, and also authors one has never heard of.

Daunt is former banker James Daunt’s piece de resistance. He opened the Marylebone outlet in 1990. Now there are nine Daunt bookstores across London. For sheer atmosphere, it is hard to beat the Marylebone store. It specialises in travel literature, tracked by country, not by author. There are books galore in the general category, in fiction, gardening, interior decoration, cookery. In its well-stocked children’s section, young mothers often read stories aloud to their little ones. However, Daunt is where the travel aficionado make for to pick up a Bruce Chatwin, Patrick Leigh Fermor, Jon Krakauer or Bill Bryson, or just a guidebook for their next vacation.

People stand here and there, by the round tables, by the bookshelves, turning pages over, absorbed in whatever they are reading. Just out of eyeshot, but very much within earshot, comes the rhythmic sound of steps on the stairs. Customers or browsers on the upper floor look expectantly to the head of the weathered stairs but there is no one… is it perchance the bookstore ghost?