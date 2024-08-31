Going, going, gone

Garima Sinha, a 32-year-old marketing professional and avid traveller from Noida, made an unusual decision during her visit to Canada last year. Instead of following the typical tourist route, she ventured to Churchill in Manitoba, a remote town famously known as the ‘Polar Bear Capital of the World’. Her decision was deeply rooted in her growing concern for the planet’s shifting climate and the devastating impact it has on wildlife. Sinha says, “I wanted to see the polar bears before they disappear or their habitat becomes inaccessible.” Her journey is emblematic of a popular trend in travel known as last-chance tourism.

What is last-chance tourism?

Last-chance tourism focuses on visiting the world’s most fragile and threatened natural and cultural wonders before they irrevocably change or disappear. “The trend may have experienced a resurgence in recent years. And while some travel is motivated by cultural loss, it is largely driven by the urgent reality of climate change,” says Raynald Harvey Lemelin, professor at Lakehead University in Canada, who has published several studies on the subject.

Several destinations have become particularly popular among last-chance tourists. The Great Barrier Reef, for instance, has seen a surge in visitors due to widespread coral bleaching. Antarctica is another hotspot. According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, 2023 marked a record low for maximum sea ice in Antarctica since continuous recording began. It prompted Tanmay Singh, an IT professional, to plan a trip to the region this year. A major driver of last-chance tourism is media exposure. Documentaries, news reports, and social media frequently highlight the precarious state of these endangered places, creating a sense of urgency. However, while this exposure raises awareness, it also contributes to the pressures these delicate ecosystems face.

Cause and effect

While last-chance tourism can generate much-needed revenue for conservation efforts, it also presents ethical challenges. The influx of tourists can exacerbate the very problems these destinations face. For instance, the Galápagos Islands have seen a rise in tourist numbers, leading to concerns about the impact on its delicate ecosystems. Similarly, fossil-fuel emissions accelerate ice melting in Antarctica. Caroline Wilkans, 32, is a guide in Antarctica. She says, “The notion of seeing it before it’s gone is fostering a sense of complacency. Tourists feel that simply visiting an endangered site is enough, without considering the long-term implications of their actions.”