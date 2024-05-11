Pullman Singapore Hill Street: A modern haven with a nostalgic railway twist

It’s a train story, but of a different kind.

In August 1859, George Pullman introduced the Pullman sleeper car, a first of its kind carriage that became popular, especially for comfortable overnight travel. A model of this now decommissioned sleeper car sits outside the newest Pullman property, Pullman Singapore Hill Street. The carriage still holds luggage belonging to travellers. It is a unique bridge that unites the company’s past and its present.

At the outset, Pullman Singapore Hill Street looks like any other five-star property. But walk in, and it isn’t your typical hotel. The U-shaped building takes the company’s rail history and cleverly weaves it into the hotel’s ethos. “Pullman Singapore Hill Street’s train travel theme is rooted in our desire to honour the legacy of George Pullman and his iconic sleeper train carriages. Every aspect of its design reflects our dedication to craft an experience that transports guests on a journey through time and space,” says general manager Mazen Abilmona rather grandiloquently.

The first thing that catches the eye when you enter is an installation of vintage carriers, which line both sides of a marble walkway. There are automated kiosks for checking in, but the friendly Pullman Porters are outstandingly helpful. Apart from luggage help, they can also curate an itinerary like the best concierge can.