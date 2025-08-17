Into the green silence

The first thing you notice is the weight of the green. Not the polite emerald of a city park, but a green so dense it seems to fold around you. Step off the bus at the last tea stall on the Karulai road in Malappuram district and you see light fracturing through teak and sal leaves in fleeting mosaics; the air thickens with the smell of wet bark, wild turmeric, and the mineral tang of a thousand seasons’ worth of rain. You are in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, and somewhere within its pagan secrecy live the Cholanaikkans, fewer than 200 people in all, and perhaps the most secluded tribe in India. They call themselves Malai Nayakkar, “leaders of the hills,” and until the late 1970s were known only to the forest. That was when the Kerala Forest Department found them living in rock shelters so deep in the woods that even the sound of the Karimpuzha river seemed to arrive late.

Once a week, the Cholanaikkan step out into a clearing where the government has set up a small wooden outpost. Here, they trade the forest’s gold—thick, dark honey harvested from tree and cliff hives for rice, salt, simple clothes, and the occasional metal tool. The path to their homes follows the river twisting around boulders slick with moss. Then the trees part to reveal a scatter of rock overhangs and bamboo-leaf huts (kudils). This is the heart of their world.

Most Cholanaikkans wear little beyond a short mundu for men or a simple unstitched cloth for women. On colder nights, some wrap themselves in animal skins or woven leaf capes. Ornaments are rare: a string of beads, a brass bangle, perhaps a scrap of coloured cloth at the neck. They live by foraging, and heir staple diet are forest foods like starchy tubers and wild yams, sweet jackfruit in season, bamboo shoots, fish from the rivers, and jungle fowl, monitor lizards and squirrels. Leafy greens, many with medicinal properties, are plucked fresh from the undergrowth. Meat is smoked over open fires; arrowroot porridge (koova) is steamed inside bamboo tubes, sealed with leaves.