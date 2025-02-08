Brahmaputra's summer gift, Sandbar island in Guwahati

Go before it goes. This delightful anthem runs through the air as the mighty Brahmaputra—crowned the son of the creator of the universe, Lord Brahma—meanders through Assam before emptying itself in the Bay of Bengal. One of the many gifts of the river is the humble Sandbar island in Guwahati.

The slice of land that emerges every year, for six months, when the level of the water wanes in winter, and sinks into the currents when the glacial melt in the Himalayas feeds the source of the flow. This year, the sandy terrain of the river island has gained a glamorous complexion for three months with the celebrations that form part of the Brahmaputra Carnival.

Ten minutes in a small speedboat from Lachit Ghat takes you to this natural wonder. There are its tinier siblings, in small sandy stretches, locally dubbed as “char”, but Sandbar island stands large and luring in the middle of the Brahmaputra.

Clean, crisp air wafts into your nostrils as the motorised run of the boat across the sometimes-sharp, sometimes-gentle currents along the spine of the Brahmaputra fills you with awe, and gratitude.

Blame the surroundings: green blanketed mountains—the silent Purvanchal range looking on as the river flows through Guwahati—the odd cottages dotting a few permanent river islands; crowds waiting patiently for the ferry with their two-wheelers, and family members, to cross the chest of the river, the birds circling in the sky, the urban motifs in bridges-in-making against the skyline, and the bobbing tents that are fast left behind as you move farther and farther away from the Ghat and the din of the city.

It is at this point that the lonely jetty on Sandbar island appears in your line of vision. Sighing in quietude, waiting for the solo gargling throttle of the engine to come to rest by its side. The sun frowns on the sands. This isn’t a loamy strip in the middle of the water, like the super slim Jarada tidal island off the main coast in Bahrain, in the Arabian sea, that appears and disappears with the tide.

Glamping on Sandbar island is a beautiful experience. With all modern comforts lacing the 20-odd tents that cup a large open space in the centre, the stage is set for nippy breeze racing across the expanse.