Here it’s not silent as a grave

It starts with a soft crunch underfoot. Fallen leaves, gravel paths, or just the hush of your own footsteps blending into the stillness. Cyclists ride past mothers walking babies in strollers and hollering to children racing on the walking path. It is a cemetery, yes, but also a park, a retreat, where students sprawl out with paperbacks, lovers share coffee on benches, and joggers trace shaded paths lined with birch and beech. It’s quiet, serene, and beautiful as you walk amid tall trees and centuries-old tombstones at Assistens Kierkegårde—a historic cemetery in Copenhagen serving as a recreational park.

Across the world, cemeteries serve as a direct reminder of mortality. To most, they are places tied to loss, grief, and mourning, which is why they tend to be separate from the hustle-bustle of daily life. But Copenhagen seems to have bridged the divide between the living and the dead. These cemeteries, once designed to be burial grounds, have evolved and are now used as much by the living as the dead.

“The people of Copenhagen started using churchyards as public gathering spaces in the late 1700s. It began with Assistens Kierkegård, which opened in 1760. Soon, it became a popular pastime to picnic in tranquil and beautiful Assistens with one’s family or friends,” says Bente Hoffmann, who runs Slow Tours Copenhagen, focuses on showcasing such hidden gems along with classic sights in the capital.