A town for gold diggers

The discovery of the precious metal in New South Wales and spreading to other regions of Victoria, including Ballarat, led to an economic boom, altering the socio-political fabric of life in the town. It was followed by an unprecedented influx of people from all over the world, driven by the promise of riches. Soon the new townships sprang up and infrastructure saw an upgrade.

Even a full day feels insufficient to see the multitude of activities. Take a tour of the underground mines to see what gold mines must have looked like back then. Witness demonstrations to see gold being heated up and poured into bars, watch candy makers use old techniques to make sweet candies or reenactments of staged fights and military practice. One can even learn rare trades through workshops such as basket weaving, metal etching, basic armouring, lacemaking, locksmithing, sewing and more.

If all that puts one in the mood for some indulgence, hop into Hope Bakery for delicious sausage rolls or the United States Hotel for light refreshments and beer on tap. Period posters adorning the walls provide a glimpse into the pivotal era—advertisements for the Royal Theatre staging the popular Charles the Second, a grand cricket match between Ballarat and Creswick’s Creek, some ‘really first-class lot of horses’ and Eagle Dining Rooms offering breakfast, lunch, supper and soups.