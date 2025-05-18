A blend of history and luxury

The stunning Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel has reopened its doors after a glamorous refresh, marking a new era of urban hospitality in the Austrian capital. Designed by the celebrated architect Baron Theophil Edvard von Hansen for the 1873 World’s Fair, the heritage palace now stands as the city’s first urban luxury resort, where history and modernity are in constant dialogue.

With over 150 years of history, it remains one of the finest examples of Viennese Neo-Renaissance architecture. From original marble floors and stucco ceilings to ionic columns and heritage-listed staircases, many of the palace’s public spaces bear Hansen’s signature. The most exclusive accommodations boast sweeping views of the tree-lined Ringstrasse.

The Presidential Suite, Vienna’s largest at 270 sqm, is framed by seven French balconies and comes with a lounge centred on a grand piano for private concerts; a dining area for gastronomy-focused entertaining; and a wellness space anchored by a window-side marble bath. On request, the suite expands to four bedrooms, reaching 408 sqm. Moreover, Edvard, the Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant, offers a seasonal tasting menu crafted by Chef Paul Gamauf, focusing on low-waste culinary practices.