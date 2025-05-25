An old city in the new world

As one moves deeper into the heart of the city, the architectural masterpiece and decaying grandeur of ornately decorated brick buildings invites admiration. Don’t miss the many metal sculptures generously displayed in front of mosques and at city squares. For example, there is a catching sculpture of two old men sitting and sharing a laugh as a samovar of tea rests by their side; or, one of children with toothy grins biting into juicy slices of watermelons. The workmanship of these metal statues are beyond par, the expressions and emotions as real as imaginable.

The vivid blues and greens of traditional tiles sparkle against the clear sky, creating a vibrant contrast that captivates the eye. Every façade and archway offers a glimpse into the artistic soul of this ancient city. To the left of the West Gate of is the magnificent Kuhna Ark. Ascend to the Watchtower of the Ark, and you are rewarded with a spellbinding 360-degree panorama of the city below.

The bustling bazaars, filled with the scent of spices and dried fruits, add an undeniable energy to the atmosphere. Merchants, proudly showcasing their handcrafted textiles and ceramics. Take a pause and pick up some ceramic platters, but be sure to bargain, else the shopkeeper might just be offended! It’s the perfect place if you are looking for the traditional Karakul hat made with the fur of the Karakul sheep. While you may not be able to wear it in any weather other than extreme winters, it makes for an interesting souvenir.

As twilight descends on Khiva, the city is bathed in the soft, ethereal glow of streetlamps. The silhouette of the ancient walls against the night sky creates a breathtaking panorama, while the distant sound of a musician strumming traditional melodies floats through the air. It’s a moment of introspection; standing amid these storied ruins, one can almost hear the whispers of history, grounding them in the rich legacy of the place.