Daisen Another Day

Located in the western part of Tottori Prefecture, Daisen is as much a playground as it is a pilgrimage. The tallest peak in the Chugoku region, Daisen carries its history quietly. The path leads you to the Shimoyama-jinja Shrine, built in the 1300s, where a stone-paved approach—fringed with towering cedar trees—feels less like a walkway and more like a threshold. Nearby, the 8th-century Daisenji Temple holds traces of a pastoral past: a green-coloured cow sculpture stands as a gentle reminder of the days when locals brought their cattle here, folding the sacred into the everyday. Inside the temple’s main hall, the air shifts again. Before Jizo Bosatsu, the guardian of children and travellers, you bow your head—not out of ritual alone, but because something in the stillness invites it. In the adjacent Amida-do Hall, you are guided into zazen meditation.

When you descend, it is with a different kind of exhaustion. Soaked, a little sore, and deeply aware of your body, you find yourself on Miyuki Sando, Daisen’s main street. The transition is soft—quaint shops, the hum of conversation, the comforting pull of food. You pause at a bakery-café for flavoured milk or freshly brewed coffee, tearing into warm, pillowy buns that seem to dissolve as quickly as your fatigue. A little further on, an ice cream parlour offers a scoop of rich vanilla that tastes unexpectedly vivid in the crisp mountain air.

You sit. You breathe. You look back. And Mount Daisen is still there—unchanged, yet entirely different from when you first began.