Miniature art transforms an alley into a surrealist wonderland at 'Mississippi's Tiniest Museum'

HATTIESBURG: In the cramped backroom of a theater, Vicki Taylor glues together tiny figurines that peer over electrical boxes, canoe down drainage pipes and hide in nooks and crannies waiting to be found by someone curious enough to get on their hands and knees to search.

Taylor and her husband, Rick, opened the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum — also known as “Mississippi’s Tiniest Museum” — in 2020, hoping to bring joy and traffic to the city’s downtown during the COVID-19 shutdown. The surreal scenes she creates have helped transform a gray, smelly alley into a major community hub and tourist destination.

“You may come feeling down, but you’re going to leave excited,” said Brianna Moore, who lives in Hattiesburg and routinely brings her two sons to the free museum. “My boys love it.”

The museum started as a small window display facing into the alley behind Hattiesburg's Saenger Theater. It has since grown to include a tiny art gallery, a movie theater, colorful murals, a keychain and DVD exchange, a rainbow bridge for the collars of departed pets, and a motion-activated dance spot that plays music along with disco lighting.

“It is the average alley that is in everyone’s town,” Taylor said. “It just took, like, looking at it in a different way to envision what it could be.”

Taylor's husband is the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the museum and the theater. The organization estimates more than 300,000 people have visited since the museum opened, coinciding with a more than 40% increase in Hattiesburg’s tourism economy, according to Visit Hattiesburg CEO Marlo Dorsey.